Why Kill Bill Star Michael Madsen Thinks The Movie Being Split Into Two Parts Hurt Its Oscar Chances

And I think that it’s the reason why Uma probably… Like I think David should have been nominated. I think David should have gotten an Academy Award. I think Uma should have gotten one. They should have went to her house and knocked on the door and handed it to her. Nobody knew what was going to happen in the second part because there didn’t seem to have an ending to the movie. And everyone had to wait three months for the ending to come out, and then it was past the qualifying time for certain things. I think that confused a few people. But when you see it now, I usually tell people to watch Part 2 first and then go back and see Part 1 Because it makes more sense for me that way.