Why Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Has A ‘Newfound Respect’ For Clowns

As extra exhibits slip right into a dry spell, Killing Eve is primed to return to BBC America with Season 3. These new episodes will characteristic the identical drama and pressure of previous seasons, and apparently, actress Jodie Comer in a clown swimsuit. Villanelle is seen dressed as a clown within the early trailers for the brand new season and apparently, the expertise of filming these scenes had a profound impact on Comer.
In an interview forward of the premiere of Killing Eve Season 3, Jodie Comer mentioned she has a “newfound respect” for clowns after that day of filming. Comer talked to TVLine about her transient stint as a clown and shared one thing concerning the clowning career which may be taken without any consideration by those that have by no means labored as clowns:
I even have a newfound respect for clowns after carrying that costume. We shot that in Barcelona, and it was so scorching. I don’t even know what materials that costume was made out of, however it was not breathable, and people footwear are so laborious to stroll in. Once I left the set that day, I used to be like, ‘ what? Hats off to them, that they handle to remain smiling and entertain youngsters, when truly it’s simply pure distress beneath.
Jodie Comer most likely did not should be too jovial in her clown costume, however that is simply an assumption based mostly on Villanelle’s basic demeanor. The trailer for Season Three of Killing Eve exhibits Villanelle scaring youngsters away together with her chaotic presence, so maybe Comer channeled how depressing she was in that clown swimsuit to essentially drive that efficiency excessive.
Villanelle as a clown will probably be a enjoyable factor for followers to stay up for, a lot of which can be keen to seek out out the place Killing Eve goes after Season 2’s ending. The earlier season concluded with Eve being shot by Villanelle. The murderer believed she had killed Eve however, as Season 3’s official synopsis has revealed, that is not the case:
For Villanelle, the murderer with out a job, Eve is lifeless. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle won’t ever discover her. All appears advantageous till a stunning demise units them on a collision course but once more. The journey again to one another will price each of them buddies, household, and allegiances. And maybe a share of their souls.
The stage is now set for extra drama, extra violence, and extra clowns than ever earlier than. Killing Eve appears to be like like its doing all the fitting issues to make sure one other critically acclaimed season, although I am unable to say for sure till the sequence is again on tv.
Killing Eve returns to BBC America Sunday, April 12, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information occurring in tv and flicks, and for continued updates on how the coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on your favourite tv.
