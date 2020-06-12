Why Labor Of Love’s Men Need To Step Up For Kristy After Latest Episode

Spoilers forward for the fourth episode of Fox’s Labor of Love Season 1, referred to as “Some Like It Additional Sizzling.”

Mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann‘s seek for the proper father of her youngsters on Labor of Love acquired extra difficult than ever in “Some Like It Additional Sizzling,” however Kristy often is the just one who does not understand how difficult. The episode roughly revealed the “villain” of the season after Keith Reams‘ outburst, and one of many guys must step up for Kristy sooner relatively than later and drop some truths on her.