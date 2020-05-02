Why Labyrinth 2 Just Took A Big Step Backward

It’s so arduous to determine what’s value your time. And what’s definitely worth the consideration of the viewers. Labyrinth was one thing I used to be going to do in some unspecified time in the future, however then I stepped down. I simply felt…when folks have a preconceived notion of what one thing needs to be, it’s very arduous to succeed – to shock them. They’re simply anticipating the identical factor once more. So I simply determined I didn’t wish to do issues as a director that individuals knew already what it was. Or have a preconceived notion of the way it ought to look on the display. So Labyrinth can be one thing that individuals would decide that method, so I made a decision to not do it. My final film (The Lady within the Spider’s Net) was me going to make a film for the studio for the primary time, like from inside. There have been some issues that I loved and a few issues I didn’t about that. I’ve since wished to only make the flicks that basically matter to me.