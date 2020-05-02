Why Last Man Standing’s Boss Kinda Hated The Season 8 Finale Cliffhanger

Go away a Remark
Last Man Standing got here to a little bit of an abrupt halt with its impromptu Season 8 finale and its much-teased cliffhanger. The latter half is why the collection’ boss disliked the way in which the favored sitcom was compelled to finish, and it is a state of affairs that many collection are at the moment coping with. So, what occurred on Last Man Standing?
As actress Amanda Fuller hinted, the sitcom ended Season 8 with a cliffhanger, and it concerned Fuller’s Kristin going into labor together with her second little one. The start of mentioned child was seemingly alleged to occur in Last Man Standing’s unique Season 8 finale, therefore the sitcom left viewers unintentionally, properly, hanging.
Followers didn’t get to satisfy Kristin’s new child because of the mass shut down in tv manufacturing which occurred in March. Last Man Standing was one of many exhibits attempting to remain standing earlier than it wound up ending manufacturing one episode shy of its unique Season 8 finale. On how the season ended, Last Man Standing government producer, Kevin Abbott, informed TVLine:
It’s humorous, as a result of I used to be speaking to [fellow executive producer] Matt Berry about that. When the query had come up, [and] there was a risk we may shut down [before we shot Episode 22], I mentioned, ‘I don’t wish to shut down. [Episode 21] is a extremely good present, nevertheless it’s not a season finale. We finish on Kristin going into labor. You’ll be able to’t finish a present on that.’ Nicely, you completely can… I’d [just] hate to do a cliffhanger for the viewers after which not get picked up and that’s the top of the collection, you realize?
Right here is hoping that Fox renews the long-running sitcom to keep away from Last Man Standing ending on an open-ended notice. The community has but to offer the inexperienced mild for an additional season of the Baxters, which suggests if worse involves absolute worst, the impromptu Season 8 finale can be the collection finale.
I’m actually hopeful about Last Man Standing’s possibilities of seeing one other season, however you by no means know. It has been an extremely enjoyable season with a number of quirky twists and stunning turns. Between Kyle and Mandy having a combat and asserting that they, too, are having a child, Season 8 has been jam-packed with developments.
Tim Allen has already teased that the precise Season 8 finale is value anticipating. It could now function the Season 9 premiere, ought to Fox renew the collection. Please, decide it up, Fox. Followers want to satisfy Kristin’s daughter, and Mandy and Kyle’s child, for that matter. The excellent news is that followers did get to see Eve earlier than Season 8 ended.
Fan and forged favourite Kaitlyn Dever returned for the penultimate episode-turned Season 8 finale. You didn’t suppose Eve would miss the start of her niece, did you? Okay, I used to be just a little anxious she may. If you need extra Eve when Last Man Standing returns, it sounds as if she is going to nonetheless be within the Season 8 finale turned Season 9 premiere (if renewed).
It could be tough if Fox didn’t renew the collection. I can solely think about how powerful it could be on Last Man Standing’s forged, crew, and writers to not get to wrap up Season 8 in a approach that brings closure to the characters. Hopefully, Last Man Standing will again in some unspecified time in the future this fall.
Last Man Standing’s eighth season is over, so whilst you anticipate phrase on a Season 9 renewal, preserve your thoughts occupied with this summer season’s premieres. Bear in mind, you possibly can catch Last Man Standing re-runs on CMT!
