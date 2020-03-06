Why Last Man Standing’s Mandy And Kyle Fight Was ‘Important’ For Audiences To See

Last Man Standing delivered some hassle between {couples} in its newest episode, and no, Mike had nothing to do with it. There was some actual stress between Mandy and Kyle halfway by the episode when Kyle realized that Mandy was making an attempt to get others to persuade Kyle he wants assist together with his school college work. It was one thing she may’ve approached Kyle with herself, which prompted the couple to have a spat when he lastly found what was occurring.