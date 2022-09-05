Why Latino and African-American writers are in the majority at the Washington Book Fair

readers. Books by Latino and African-American authors are gaining ground. (EFE/ Paula Escalada Medrano(



The voices of Latinos, African-Americans and other ethnic minorities are becoming louder in the American literary scene with more non-white writers gaining presence at major publishers on bestseller lists and at literary events.

“One of the market trends that we have seen in recent years, especially in this last one, is that much more attention is being paid to writers of color ”, tells Efe Clay Smith, creative director of the National Book Fair of Washington.

This event was held this Saturday in the US capital, with a majority presence of writers of color: 66 of the 117 who participate, more than half, points out Smith.

Readers at the Washington Book Fair and a key book, “How the word is passed” (EFE/ Paula Escalada Medrano)



Among them there are 18 of Latin origin, who carry with them a cultural heritage that is gradually expanding and penetrating the foundations of North American culture.

This is what he assures Efe Ruth Beharanthropologist, poet and writer specializing in children’s literature who presented in Washington Aunt Fortuna’s new home, a story inspired by his childhood in Cuba and the relationship with his aunt Fanny.

“Yes, there is interest and that has changed a lot,” explains the American writer, who recalls Sandra Cisneros, Gloria Anzaldua o Julia Alvarez like the pioneers who created the genre “thirty or forty years ago”.

Now there is “many writing about the Latin American experience” and “the number of books being published is impressive,” he adds mustwho came from Havana to New York at the age of five and has had a deeply marked career for its Cuban and Sephardic Jewish roots .

[Los libros de Sandra Cisneros se pueden comprar, en formato digital, en Bajalibros, clickeando acá.]

The same thing is happening with writers African Americansensures Clay Smithto the point that “big American corporate publishers like Penguin Random House or Simon & Schuster they’re hiring a lot of people of color as editors and publicists ”.

So much Smith as must they believe that the sharp increase in published works by non-white writers has only one possible explanation: the interest of readers.

of the whites, for getting to know their neighbors beyond the common places. And of Latinos or Afro-Americans themselves for knowing more and being proud of their roots.

“The Latina is a community that continues to grow there are more and more Latino people in all fields, we have more power and there is more recognition,” he says. must.

This makes young people want to immerse themselves in their roots, “learn from their culture and diversity”, respect their culture and understand “that we don’t have to erase ourselves to be something else, that we can be who we are”.

At the National Book Fair in Washington they have been giving rise to different voices for some time thanks to the surveys and polls they carry out.

“One of the things we’ve found is that black and Hispanic audiences are really looking for books that are a celebration of their cultures,” even though that celebration “can be interpreted in different ways,” explains Smith.

The children too. Readers at the Washington Book Fair. (EFE / Paula Escalada Medrano)



literally as Julia Menendez with his Latinitywhich celebrates the lives of “40 great dreamers” as the judge Sonia Sotomayor; or as the historian Kelly Little Hernandez with his Bad Mexicans, a story inspired by the Mexican Revolution that “documents and puts Mexicans at the center, after all American textbooks have put their focus on whites,” says Smith.

It was also part of the Fair Clint Smith with his book How the word is passedwho navigates concepts such as slavery or white supremacy to understand what the United States says about itself today.

There were also some of the authors of Blackoutthe youth novel starring black teenagers, written by six women of African-American origin.

“The interesting thing that has happened in recent years is that you see books like Bad Mexicans o How the word is passedwhich have a very specific root in these two cultures that we are talking about, that are on the New York Times bestseller lists. This did not happen, for example, four years ago”, so “things are changing a lot”, says Smith.

(Source: EFE)

KEEP READING

Salman Rushdie, the writer sentenced to death by Iran who one day stopped hiding

Damn beautiful cities: why they can save the world and Latinos are essential for that