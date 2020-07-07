Why Lauren dumped Andrew in Married at First Sight – and where they are now

It was arguably the largest scandal of Married at First Sight Australia, when Lauren Bran left Andrew Jones hanging after their marriage ceremony day.

We’re used to seeing {couples} matched up by specialists then marrying actually as they first see one another when one walks down the aisle on the truth TV sequence.

However issues didn’t precisely go to plan for the season four couple when the present aired in 2017, as Lauren grew to become a runaway bride.

Three years on, and because the present airs on E4, we have a look at the where the couple are now, and what precisely precipitated Lauren to do a runner.

Right here’s all the things you’ll want to know.

Why did Lauren and Andrew break up?

It seemed like Lauren, 33, and Andrew, 38, had discovered their fortunately ever after as soon as they mentioned “I do.”

The couple gave the impression to be having fun with one another’s firm on the day of their marriage ceremony, as they posed for photographs and lower their marriage ceremony cake.

However issues couldn’t be extra totally different for single mum Lauren, who then took off in very dramatic scenes with none discover.

Andrew – who works as a firefighter – says he was unable to achieve her and puzzled if she didn’t like the best way he seemed.

“I haven’t had any contact with Lauren so I nonetheless don’t know the true story. I used to be questioning what it was about me that made her take off so fast,” he revealed at the time.

“I used to be considering anyone has not preferred the look of me a lot that they have taken off inside hours… it’s a flat out rejection. I attempted to achieve her and I didn’t hear something. I don’t essentially want an apology however a proof could be good. It’s had an enormous impact on me.”

So what precisely was it that made Lauren do a runner?

Why did Lauren run away?

Days after she jilted him, the couple got here face-to-face in an emotional assembly led by relationship psychologist, John Aiken.

Lauren tried to clarify what was going by means of her thoughts at the time, saying: “It’s been very disturbing… I wasn’t myself on the day and I used to be much more out of kinds than I usually could be.”

She continued: “I used to be like, ‘Oh my God I’m glad I didn’t put on heels’ and that sounds so useless however I used to be anticipating somebody fairly tall.

“I hoped for somebody who had been by means of a damaged marriage and had had children. Folks can present empathy however some individuals don’t get it till you’ve had children your self.”

Lauren mentioned she in the end left as a result of she felt susceptible and was afraid of getting harm.

“It was my manner of coping with issues… it’s from being harm in the previous. There’s much more that goes to it.”

Regardless of not having children of his personal, Andrew revealed that he’d spent years mentoring 12-year-olds, and Lauren appeared open-minded to restore their relationship, however it was just a bit too late as Andrew determined he was not .

“The issues that you’ll want to depend on in a group mate weren’t there at that stage and they won’t be there once more,” he mentioned.

Andrew and Cheryl

Andrew was given one other shot on the present and was paired with hair salon assistant Cheryl Maitland, a bikini mannequin, who had initially been paired with Jonathan.

Nevertheless, they additionally broke up earlier than the ultimate choice and stay separated.

Where is Andrew now?

Following the expertise, Andrew mentioned he suffers from belief points and he would by no means seem on a present like this once more.

Talking to Mail On-line, he defined: “There’s nonetheless a little bit of bitterness and PTSD virtually – such as you see the advert and you hear the voiceovers and you continue to get that rush of a sense, like what’s happening.”

Where is Lauren now?

Per week after leaving the present, Lauren met her new accomplice Jake Barnett after he approached her at an area bar in Cronulla in Sydney’s south and they confirmed the romance to OK! journal.

“We met domestically by means of an area bar in the Shire,” she mentioned. “I used to be with my mum and that’s when he got here as much as my desk.”

The pair sadly suffered a miscarriage in December 2017.

“It was emotional and I used to be stunned,” she instructed information.com.au of her eight-week miscarriage.

The being pregnant wasn’t deliberate – nevertheless Bran, 34, mentioned the couple determined to embrace it.

“It was a type of issues that occurred and we had been going to undergo with it. However it wasn’t wholesome and I misplaced the child and issues weren’t proper.”

She added that it was “heartbreaking” however that it “wasn’t meant to be”.

Married At First Sight Australia is on E4.