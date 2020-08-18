Why Lawrence Fishburne Won’t Appear In The Matrix 4

One potential motive for the actor’s absence from The Matrix 4 is that whereas Morpheus made it out of the unique Matrix trilogy alive, he was killed within the laptop recreation The Matrix On-line. Now granted, there are situations the place tie-in media resembling that are not a part of the official canon, however contemplating that the Wachowskis gave their blessing to this recreation, that might be sufficient to warrant leaving Morpehus out of The Matrix 4, and there shall be a point out of his passing within the film.