Why “Lefty” Ramírez assured that he can beat Canelo Álvarez

Zurdo Ramírez wants to be the next Mexican idol (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

The second loss of Saul Canelo Álvarez gave way to question the supremacy of Guadalajara in Mexican boxing because until then he was considered the best pound for pound and no attention had been paid to other Mexican boxers.

Consequently, Gilberto Left handed Ramirez He took the opportunity to raise his hand and ensure that he could be the next Mexican idol in professional boxing. Although Saúl is still in force in professional boxing, the Left handed claimed that he could become one of the idols that boxing fans they need.

During your participation in the podcast One More Round, Gilberto Ramírez spoke about the reasons why he could be the next sports benchmark of cuffs and gloves. He assured that he is prepared to be a benchmark in the light heavyweight category and mark a sports legacy that the public will remember for later:

Gilberto Ramírez talked about the reasons why he could be the next sports benchmark (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

“In me they will see an idol, what people really want”

And it is that within his arguments for which he could be the next Mexican champion lies in the fact that, according to the explanation of the Left handed, he considers himself a boxer who fights for pleasure and not for fame; what’s more his boxing quality could be liked by the public.

In addition, the native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa argued that he is at the level of Guadalajara, so he could offer more; as long as the promoters trust him and give him more fights.

“Because I do it with pleasure and I know that the money will also come, but if you do it with pleasure. I’m above that level (of Canelo Álvarez), they need to let him fight everyone, whoever. I say that the only monster in this division is the Left handed why doesn’t anyone call him? why do they call others? there’s the Left handed”, he added.

Canelo Álvarez is the unified 168-pound champion (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Although one of his goals is to be the next “Mexican idol”, he did not detract from the work he has done Canelo Álvarez at 168 pounds and for his attempt to be crowned in his 175-pound division, but he did make it clear that he will strive to surpass the mark that the man from Guadalajara currently has. He even hinted at his interest in facing him in the ring.

“He has also had good fights. I do not take credit away from him, he is a good boxer, but Left handed has more boxing quality, has more talent and I believe in my potential. After this fight, beating Bivol, people are going to ask for the fight against Canelo and I am delighted to fight with him, with Bivol or whoever. People want to see two Mexicans in the ring, “he concluded.

Zurdo Ramírez affirmed that he will beat Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

After Canelo Álvarez opted to sign his trilogy with Gennady Golivkinthe Left handed He assured that he can beat Bivol. Before the version circulated that Saúl would seek a rematch with the Russian boxer, the 30-year-old boxer said that he is the official challenger for the division belt.

In an interview with ESPN He was honest about his plans for the future and the first thing he explained is that he will seek to sign the fight with Bivol.

“The world title again at 175 pounds to fight with Dmitry Bivol is the fight I’m looking for. Now what Canelo going to fight with GGG, then he is free I am the official challenger”.

