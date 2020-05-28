Why Legends Of Tomorrow Took A Shot At Arrow In Latest Episode

I feel the one two audibles I referred to as when it comes to including in Easter eggs had been the joke that’s at Arrow’s expense when Nate describes the Hood present and Zari says it’s dumb. That was my ad-lib. And when [Dominic Purcell] was being Dhon, as in Khan, I requested him to cite a line from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan immediately as a result of I really like Wrath of Khan.