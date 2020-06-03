Why Legends Of Tomorrow’s Big Sisqo Scene Could Have Been A Disaster

It was probably the most terrifying name I’ve ever made in my life, as a result of I needed to attempt to clarify Sisqó what our present was and, , our present’s batshit… and he was identical to, ‘Yep, completely, I get it. Yeah, I’ve bought that outfit from the video. Yeah, I’ll dye my hair silver.’ All of the actors went fully berserk and had been crowding round video village, filming the monitor as he carried out. You’re identical to, ‘This was not assured. He may have stated no. He may haven’t nonetheless been the Sisqó we remembered.’ There are occasions the place you’re identical to, ‘God, we don’t deserve the nice luck that we get on this present,’ however man, bless Sisqó!