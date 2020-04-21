Why Legends Of Tomorrow’s Supernatural Crossover Will Be Surprisingly Dangerous

It’s been over a month since a brand new episode of Legends of Tomorrow aired, and the present has been sorely missed. The final time we noticed the Legends, they have been bidding goodbye to Ray Palmer and Nora Dahrk, who obtained married and left the Waverider to begin a brand new life collectively. Offscreen, nonetheless, Brandon Routh and spouse Courtney Ford have spoken at size relating to their characters’ departure not being their selection, with Routh saying that their exits have been “not well-handled.” Routh, who performed Superman within the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover, was certainly one of three remaining unique forged members, and “Zari, Not Zari” marks the primary time he received’t be a daily. Hopefully the danger-filled episode would not want any Atom-specific heroics.