Why Liga MX lost competitiveness against MLS, according to Mike Arriola

The sporting and economic relationship between the Liga MX and Major League Soccer (ML) has narrowed significantly in the last decade. Although the various agreements reached have had as one of their objectives the growth of football in the region, USA has stood out with greater notoriety than Liga MX, led by Mikel Arriola

In that sense, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa assured in a recent interview for The last word of Fox Sports México that Mexican soccer has been stagnant in recent years, escorting the MLS that has grown in all sports.

In this context, the litigant also had the opportunity to speak on various topics, however, he delved into the commercial growth of MLS, as well as the fear that these gaps that exist between leagues will be seen more frequently in the future.

“MLS today is worth 1.1 billion dollars. We today are worth 970 million. What does that tell us? That, due to the growth of MLS, we have lost competitiveness; Even our great stars are in the MLS and, if we don’t reach scale, that will happen more frequently”, highlighted the top leader of the MLS. Liga MX for Fox Sports.

That is why, for Mikel Arriola, the Leagues Cup (the next official tournament between MLS and Liga MX) will serve to increase competition in Mexican soccer, as well as being a showcase for players looking to jump into European Soccer.

“If we get used to playing an official tournament, where nobody plays soccer in that month, against 29 teams that are very well armed, we are going to have a much better preseason than we have. Now it is going to be an official tournament”, he stressed.

To conclude, the 46-year-old litigant also highlighted that one of the reasons why Mexican soccer players do not emigrate to the Old continent: “They don’t hire us in Europe because they don’t see us. We are seen by 180 million people in Mexico and the United States because it is our natural market. The fan is going to receive 78 more matches from an official tournament,” he added.

This is not the first time that the Liga MX high command has made known its concern about the growth of its top competitor from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf), since the COVID-19 pandemic , US soccer saw an increase in revenue unlike soccer in Mexico.

These statements were made during an interview held in the stands of the SoFi Stadium, during the All Star Game matches just last August, there the executive president of Liga MX was questioned about the progress between the circuits of the two countries.

In that sense, he confessed his concern about the lag that Mexico has had in economic matters: “I’m worried and I am working because the level of investment in MLS has increased by 600% in 12 years, because if we do not implement an investment strategy we will lose in the next five years to come”assured before the microphones of ESPN USA.

MLS’s most notable advance over Liga MX has come after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the United States National Team has won the most recent edition of the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League.

At club level the Pumas from the National University (UNAM) lost the Concacaf Champions League final to the Seattle Sounders.

