Why Lorne Michaels Met Up With Kris Jenner And Kim Kardashian

Heads had been turning all the way through the Polo Front room’s lunchtime rush Aug. 17.

Saturday Night time Are living honcho Lorne Michaels broke bread with Kris Jenner and one in every of her most renowned shoppers, daughter Kim Kardashian. The trio huddled as energy agents like Jeffrey Katzenberg, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, French actor and Lupin celebrity Omar Sy and movie manufacturer Stan Brooks dined (one by one) at within reach tables.

Is a webhosting gig at the horizon? Regardless of the official-looking lunch assembly, a rep for Jenner tells The Hollywood Reporter that the meal used to be no longer about any explicit undertaking, however fairly a basic catch-up.

No phrase on who paid.

