Why Luis Romo chose Monterrey over Cruz Azul

Luis Romo arrived in Monterrey to become Rayados’ reinforcement for Clausura 2022 (Video: courtesy ESPN)

A few days before the start of the Closing 2022, Monterrey made one of the most relevant signings to start the next tournament. Is about Luis Romo, the 26-year-old midfielder arrived in the city of Monterrey to start the physical tests and start the preseason with the team led by Javier Aguirre.

During the early morning of January 2, Romo arrived in Monterrey to appear with the Striped. During his visit to the airport, Luis spoke to the press and answered a few brief questions. There he told what motivated him to choose the group lined about another club or about the same Blue Cross, with which he won the ninth star of the cement squad.

He made it clear that the trust he gave him Striped for including him in his team was the main reason that led him to stay with them instead of migrate to Europe and renew with Machine. Luis Romo He said that the sports institution was the one that decided to trust him to sign him as a reinforcement of the Clausura 2022.

Luis Romo left Cruz Azul to become Rayados’ reinforcement (Photo: EFE / Antonio Ojeda)

“Because it is the team that bet on me and I will answer them 100%”

On the other hand, Romo did not reject the idea of ​​one day going out to European football and try your luck like other Mexicans who leave Mexico to become foreign figures. Although the main objective was to leave the Noria to travel to Europe, he confessed that he saw in Monterey the opportunity to migrate outside of Mexico.

When they questioned him about his plan to play in Europe, he replied to different media: “That will always be”, They also asked him if he saw Striped With an approach to European football he said: “I hope it is like that.”

Weeks before the midfielder arrived in the royal city, there was talk about the exchange of players that Cruz Azul would do with those of La Pandilla (Photos: Instagram / @ charlyrdz97 // Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Weeks before the midfielder arrived in the royal city, there was talk about the exchange of players that he would do Blue Cross with those of The gang, in which Carlos Charly Rodriguez he would be involved and would wear the shirt of the cement workers; while the Monterrey board of directors would remain with Romo’s services.

But it was until the early hours of January 2 when it was confirmed that the negotiation did take place and in a matter of time they would present the new players from their respective teams.

On Sunday morning, the 26-year-old footballer went to the club’s medical center to conclude with the physical tests and thus present it officially as the new reinforcement of Basque Aguirre.

Luis Romo was champion with Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

Although the presentation of Luis Romo With Monterrey, it is expected that in the next few hours the royal institution will finish signing the native of Sinaloa to present him to the fans as well as to the press.

It should be noted that the negotiations began in the last weeks of December 2021 but due to the end of the year celebrations, Luis Francisco Romo’s plans to travel to the new city where he will play had to be delayed.

The details of the contract signed by the former Cruz Azul player are still unknown; in previous days It was stated that he would sign with Striped as a loan with an option to buy.

The arrival of Carlos Rodríguez to Cruz Azul is an imminent event (Photo: Twitter / @ CharlyRdz)

For its part, Charly Rodriguez He would be about to arrive at the Noria to begin his due process with Cruz Azul. Shortly before the end of 2021, the player of the Mexican National Team told TUDN that yes he will go to Mexico City to be the reinforcement of Juan Reynoso.

At the end of a training session in Monterrey, he attended a reporter from TUDN with which he held a conversation: “Are you going to go to Cruz Azul, Charly? ‘Yes, we are already fine-tuning everything’”. It is expected that this Sunday Charly I arrived at CDMX to perform with Cruz Azul.

