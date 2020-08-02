Why Mad Max: Fury Road Resonates With Charlize Theron In The Age Of COVID-19

Depart a Remark
Mad Max: Fury Road’s arid, post-apocalyptic panorama was the proper backdrop for its high-octane motion sequences. In the 5 years because it was launched although, the world has skilled some fairly monumental occasions — together with a worldwide pandemic that’s made many people rethink how we see the world. So it’s not shocking that Charlize Theron thinks Mad Max: Fury Road’s themes resonate much more within the wake of COVID-19 than it did when it first hit theaters.
In Mad Max: Fury Road, gasoline and water are briefly provide. Charlize Theron performs Imperator Furiosa, a insurgent chief who groups up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to disempower Immortan Joe, the ruthless cult chief who controls each commodities’ distribution. Whereas the film is mainly a continuous adrenaline rush constructed round a protracted street battle, it additionally facilities closely on the ability of individuals coming collectively to battle for not solely their survival however others’ as nicely.
Charlize Theron lately hosted a drive-in charity screening of Mad Max: Fury Road to learn the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Challenge. In addition to sharing a throwback video of the second she shaved her head for the film, she spoke (through The Hollywood Reporter) about how the film feels particularly related at the moment:
We’re mainly dressed like Tom Hardy within the movie. We’re sporting muzzles to guard ourselves. I at all times felt like this story was a cautionary story. It feels so imminent. The story of the seek for group and belonging and discovering your tribe actually resonated with me. We have to do higher. We have to maintain one another.
It’s an fascinating statement. When COVID-19 first started to unfold world wide, cinephiles had been fast to level out how a lot the disaster reminded them of flicks like Contagion and likened it to different post-apocalyptic films like Youngsters of Males or Outbreak. There are positively real-world parallels to be seen in Mad Max: Fury Road, too although — from the significance of sporting a masks to guard ourselves to the battle to search out fundamental provides.
Charlize Theron’s ideas about needing to maintain one another additionally really feel fairly acceptable. In the months for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic started, there’s been numerous debate about the way it must be dealt with. Many celebrities have urged the significance of staying protected, whether or not it’s via selling social distancing or donating cash to these in want. Nevertheless you narrow it, there have been loads of causes to consider how our communities work world wide.
Holding philanthropic efforts alive with out breaking COVID-19 security finest practices is a method Charlize Theron is doing her half to maintain different folks. She additionally, perhaps unintentionally, gave us a minimum of one purpose to remain residence this summer season — her Netflix film The Previous Guard is a big hit world wide.
Add Comment