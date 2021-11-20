Why Marcelo Flores could become the second most expensive Mexican footballer

The Mexico National Team is in third position with 14 units in the Concacaf Octagonal Final. (Photo: Todd Pierson / EFE)



Macelo Flores, one of the future jewels of the Selection of Mexico and from Arsenal from Premier League from England, could increase its value in the market, due to the good performance and growth it has shown since its foray into football. Without a doubt, this footballer can be one of the great promises for him Tricolor, as well as for Gunners.

“I’m ready for what’s next, I’m in that under-20 process and I’m going to give my all in the under-20 but if they call me (senior), I’m ready for whatever. I want to play there, I don’t have the experience of playing in the First Division, but I want that experience and I feel that I can do my best, ”said the footballer during an interview.

For its part, the Mexican youth would increase its value within the market, especially after its participation in the Revelations Cup México 2021 with the U-20 Mexican National Team. With the national team he managed to win the championship trophy of the contest and was one of the individually recognized footballers.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, the letter of Marcelo Flores, currently, it is valued at around EUR 600 thousand. However, according to the English newspaper The Sun, if the player maintains his sporting growth as he has done so far, it could be worth up to EUR 40 million in its first season.

Marcelo Flores, your letter currently has a value of EUR 600 thousand, and can reach up to 40 million. (Photo: twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

In addition to this, Marcelo is looking to carry his career with patience and prefers keep evolving in the inferior categories with Arsenal of England, instead of playing in the first division with a club from the Liga BBVA MX. One of his main wishes and objectives is that the coach of the team of London, Mikel Arteta, I took him into account for him first team, and in this way achieve debut within the Premier League.

On the other hand, he has also declared himself ready to represent the Mexican team in its higher category, in case of being taken into account by the Argentine coach, Gerardo Tata Martino. It is worth mentioning that Marcelo is born in Canada, but for the moment decided to defend the colors of MexicoDespite this, it is a decision that can still change depending on the circumstances that arise during your career.

“At this moment I am very happy with Mexico and I feel very comfortable here, but I don’t know what will happen in the future, we hold on for that, but at this moment I am very well,” said Marcelo Flores.

Currently, Marcelo Flores in the current season with the Arsenal U-18 category registers a total of 6 goals and 2 assists in the first 8 days. (Photo: Twitter / Ruboflores)

In addition, it is worth mentioning that you can also play for the England national team, remembering that one of his sisters, Tatiana Flores decided to represent all the Three lions, above Mexico.

Finally, the Aztec midfielder managed to score one of the goals in the victory of por 2 by 1 in view of Brazil in activity of the Revelations Cup. After their participation, the Mexican fans were present on social networks, doing trend your name and accompanied by messages requesting his call to the Senior Selection who directs the Tata Martino.

It should be remembered that he was not only present in the game against the Rio de Janeiro national team, but also in the match against the USA, same in which gave the title to Mexico. The Arsenal player sent the ball to the back of the net after a good individual play.

The footballer of 18 years has yet to debut in the English Premier League, however, as has been called to the first team to participate in some training. In this season with the category Sub-18 records a total of 6 goals and 2 assists in the first 8 days.

