Why Mark Ruffalo Had To ‘Suspend Disbelief’ While Shooting Romantic Scenes With Scarlett Johansson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating popular culture for over a decade, and is displaying no indicators of slowing down. Some of the constant gamers inside the shared universe has been Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The OG Avenger’s solo film has been pushed again as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, simply as Scarlett Johansson was in the midst of doing press and revealing extra about her tenure within the MCU. One among these new tidbits is about her work on Avengers: Age of Ultron, particularly her scenes reverse Mark Ruffalo.