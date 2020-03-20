Why Marlon Wayans’ Got Paid $100,000 For Batman Returns And Still Receives Royalty Checks

Depart a Remark
You could be shocked to listen to this, however actor Marlon Wayans was paid $100,00Zero for a film he by no means even starred in. And the larger shock is the truth that the explanation he will get that cash is as a result of he was nearly Robin in director Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.
For those who’re a fan of well-known “what if” situations from Hollywood historical past, you’re in for a deal with on the subject of this specific topic. So let’s begin this story with the interview that exposed this data within the first place. Shout-out to the film fan over at Reddit for unearthing this fascinating story.
The Authentic Plan For Robin In Batman Returns
The historical past of this whole topic began in the course of the press rounds for G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra again in 2009. As Marlon Wayans and Channing Tatum have been giving an interview to io9, Wayans instructed the next story when requested about any superhero roles that he may need been rumored to have performed up to now:
I used to be truly purported to play Robin, in Batman Returns, about 15 years in the past. However there was too many characters. I used to be forged, I used to be paid and every little thing. I nonetheless get residual checks. Tim Burton did not wind up doing three, Joel Schumacher did it and he had a unique imaginative and prescient for who Robin was. So he employed Chris O’ Donnell.
What’s even weirder than the truth that Marlon Wayans was employed, and finally fired from the position of Robin in Batman Returns, is the explanation why he was faraway from the movie’s forged.
Why Was Marlon Wayans Reduce From Batman Returns’ Forged?
9 years down the road, in an interview that has since been eliminated by NBC, Marlon Wayans spoke up once more about his brush with comedian e-book stardom. Throughout an look on The Tonight Present With Jimmy Fallon, Wayans spun his yarn but once more, solely this time he supplied an necessary element: the explanation that his Robin was reduce from Batman Returns.
Because it seems, together with Robin into the combo was one thing that, in keeping with Batman-Information’ recounting of this interview, crowded the film’s forged. So as an alternative of stacking the roster too deep, the previous Flying Grayson was faraway from the film. Nonetheless, primarily based on Wayans’ remarks above, it seems like there was an intent to make use of him in what would have been the third Tim Burton Batman film.
Wait, There Was Going To Be A Third Tim Burton Batman Film?
That’s proper! Earlier than Joel Schumacher’s Batman Perpetually modified the course of franchise historical past, there have been talks a few third movie that Tim Burton would make to proceed his Batman sequence’ plot line. And the plan for this authentic film sounded fairly wonderful, because the movie entitled Batman Continues, was rumored to see some huge strikes exterior of Marlon Wayans’ Robin.
A part of the plan for Batman Continues was to convey again Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, in addition to bringing again Billy Dee Williams as Harvey Dent, which greater than seemingly would have seen Williams going full Two Face for the threequel. However much more thrilling was the prospect that Marlon Wayans would have lastly performed Robin, and Robin Williams was wanted to play The Riddler. With an idea that engaging, what might have probably prevented this would-be blockbuster from occurring?
What Occurred As a substitute Of Batman Continues?
Apparently, because of the ire of McDonalds and the already combative air surrounding Tim Burton’s time on Batman Returns, Burton was faraway from the Batman franchise. Changed by Joel Schumacher, Batman Perpetually drafted a brand new Batman in Val Kilmer, a brand new Two Face and Riddler group with the infamously mismatched Tommy Lee Jones, and Jim Carrey, and a brand new Robin in Chris O’Donnell.
However seeing as he was already forged within the position of Robin, and greater than seemingly the wording of Marlon Wayans’ contract included some kind of “pay or play” clause, the person noticed himself $100,00Zero richer over time. Although once in a while, it’s nonetheless enjoyable to think about what might have occurred if Wayans truly obtained to place the tights on himself, and saved the day in Gotham Metropolis alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman.
Whereas issues didn’t precisely pan out for Mr. Wayans within the DC Comics previous, he’s nonetheless obtained his eye on the position of Plastic Man, ought to the corporate need to transfer ahead with that undertaking within the close to future. For now, all we’ve is an attention-grabbing story that makes for yet one more attention-grabbing footnote in comedian film historical past; however a minimum of Marlon Wayans obtained paid for his troubles.
