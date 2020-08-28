Why Married at First Sight Australia’s Justin and Carly didn’t work out – and where they are now

Whereas actuality followers have been starved of contemporary relationship content material this yr, E4 has introduced again Married at First Sight Australia for the summer season, with 11 new {couples} in search of love.

With season 5 at the moment airing on the channel, this wild relationship present sees love specialists pair 22 singletons with their excellent match, with the {couples} needing to determine whether or not to ‘marry’ one another throughout their first assembly.

However no matter occurred to Sydney-based Justin Fischer and Carly Bowyer from Melbourne? Right here’s the whole lot you have to know in regards to the couple and where they are now.

What occurred to Justin and Carly?

Within the present’s sixth episode, we noticed 41-year-old entrepreneur Justin paired up with 32-year-old advertising and marketing supervisor Carly, with the pair ‘marrying’ in a dedication ceremony upon assembly.

The pair jetted off on their honeymoon to Vanuatu in Oceania, however quickly realised that they weren’t meant to be in any case, with Carly criticising her new husband for being over assured and seeing the 41-year-old’s single standing as “a little bit little bit of a purple flag”.

The pair broke up earlier than a remaining determination on the wedding was made.



E4



Where is Justin now?

Since showing on the present, Justin has been spending extra time along with his daughters and creating his comfortable serve ice cream enterprise, judging by his Instagram.

Again in November, Justin was seen spending time with New Zealand’s Married at First Sight season three contestant Rose, posting on Instagram: “MAFS spouse swapping goes worldwide. Had a fantastic day and glad you favored your tour of Sydney’s jap suburbs” with a kiss emoji.

Whereas the truth contestants might simply be buddies, many followers have taken to the feedback to say in any other case, with one commenter writing, “Beautiful couple” and one other saying: “That’s what you name an ideal match!”

Where is Carly now?

Carly is at the moment in a relationship with Neighbours’ actor Neil Goldsmith and the pair are anticipating their first baby collectively.

In June, Carly introduced the information on Instagram with an image of the pair holding a sonogram. “WE’RE HAVING A BABY! In what’s been a loopy 2020, we see a little bit child mild at the top of the tunnel,” she wrote. “We’re over the moon and can’t wait to fulfill our little Biscuit.”

Carly nonetheless works in advertising and marketing, but additionally hosts a podcast about “the tales of the relationship jungle” titled Discovering a Unicorn.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm. Should you’re in search of extra to observe, test out our TV Information.