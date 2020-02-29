Why Married With Children Needs A Revival Now That Modern Family Is Ending

The Bundys Want To Expertise Woke America

With the exception of possibly the Griffins of Family Man and the Reynolds of It is At all times Sunny in Philadelphia (and a choose few others), Married with Children‘s Bundy clan is without doubt one of the most morally poor and repugnant households in TV historical past. Which, in fact, is a part of what made them so extremely standard through the present’s eleven seasons. Married with Children was a part of the primary massive wave of primetime programming on the still-new Fox community, together with The Tracy Ullman Present (which birthed The Simpsons) and 21 Leap Avenue. Fox had little drawback with pushing envelopes on the time, however what about in 2020?