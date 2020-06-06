Why Marvel’s WandaVision Is Facing A Trademark Battle With A Hong Kong Company

WandaVision is presently scheduled to premiere in December and, as of proper now, there have not been any concrete indications as as to if or not the present shall be delayed. The Disney+ sequence is about to debut a number of months after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and shall be adopted by Loki. WandaVision is predicted to play into the continued occasions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and can tie into the occasions of Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. Becoming a member of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. Whereas there isn’t an excessive amount of we all know in regards to the present, Bettany described it as “fucking bonkers,” which may be very thrilling.