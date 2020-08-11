Why Mathew dumped show favourite Alycia – Inside their Married at First Sight Australia split

E4 have revived Married at First Sight Australia for the summer time and it’s already heating up!

Season 5 aired on August 10th, introducing us to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams and Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells.

The subsequent couple to hitch the experiment was Mathew Lockett and Alycia Galbraith – who have been the standout stars from the sequence, which first aired in Australia in 2018.

However regardless of being fan favourites, it appears they didn’t like one another as a lot viewers beloved them collectively.

Right here’s what occurred even earlier than the cameras stopped rolling, and the place they’re now.

What occurred to Mathew and Alycia?

Followers shortly fell in love with plumber Mathew, 34, and scholar Alyica, 31. She was the loveable bride, who hadn’t been single for 4 years previous to the show and he appeared besotted along with her.

Nonetheless, issues took a flip when Mat revealed his coronary heart was now not on it.

Viewers watched as he walked away from their marriage, leaving Alycia heartbroken.

“I don’t know the place the Mat that I married went,” Alycia mentioned. “He disappeared, and it was actually, actually upsetting for me.”

The 2 had moved into an residence collectively, however Mat started sleeping on the sofa after which determined to get his personal residence.

The place are Mat and Alycia now?

Following the show, Mat opened up about their split, saying their relationship was doomed from the beginning.

“She’s obtained this innocence and I’m a brat,” he mentioned. “I felt uncomfortable round her.”

“It massively bothered me that we had nothing in frequent,” Mat admits. “I wish to celebration, she doesn’t drink. I wish to sleep with an open window, she likes 500 blankets. We don’t even like the identical fruits! We’re very totally different folks.”

Talking of their breakup, Alycia mentioned: “I believe he switched off when he came upon I don’t drink.”

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like they have been capable of put issues behind them, with Alycia revealing in one other interview: “We’re not pals.”

She continued: “I’d by no means thought-about that we wouldn’t work. He advised my brother Edan that I used to be in good palms with him. Once I advised Edan that we’d separated, he mentioned, ‘I’m so sorry, Alycia, I trusted him,’ and that simply broke my coronary heart yet again.”

Mat has since claimed that Alycia blocked him off social media.

“She’s simply struggling to cope with the breakup which was seven days and 5 of them I slept on the sofa,” he mentioned.

The place is Mat now?

Following the show, Mat appeared to substantiate that he was in a relationship with co-star Charlene Perera.

Mat shared a photograph of himself kissing Charlene, 35, on the cheek and took a number of odd swipes at her TV ‘ex-husband’ Patrick Miller within the caption.

“I have to admit after discovering out in regards to the love affair between you and my ex-wife I spent many sleepless nights questioning how I’d ever get you again,” he wrote.

“However then it got here to me, why don’t I run off together with your spouse?”

Mat and Charlene haven’t confirmed whether or not they’re an merchandise.

The place is Alycia now?

It feels like Alycia has discovered her pleased ever after at final.

In February, she confirmed she was in a brand new relationship and was shifting to Melbourne to be along with her new man after simply two months of relationship.

The 31-year-old TV star shared a sequence of photographs alongside her beau, because the couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day collectively earlier this yr.

Protecting her man a thriller, she lined his face with a heart-emoji, as she advised her followers: “This can be a very particular yr, it’s so pretty to have a Valentine of my very personal… That’s proper I’m in a relationship. And I’ve moved to Melbourne to stay with this candy man of mine.”

Some followers have questioned whether or not her thriller man is fellow MAFS star Troy Delemege, as she has shared a number of cute photographs of them collectively on her social media.

We guess all might be revealed in the end!

