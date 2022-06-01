Why Messi is a better player than before, the anecdote of his first talk with Bielsa and Pekerman’s “golden” rule in youth: 11 phrases by Lionel Scaloni

The coach of the Argentine national team spoke before the game against Italy for the Finalissima at Wembley

The technical director of the Argentine national team, Lionel ScaloniI consider that Lionel Messi he is a better player “now than before” as “He understood the game with maturity.”

“Before he was impressive, he passed to anyone and did what he wanted with the ball. Now he understands the game much more. Obviously, he has a birthday like everyone else, but maturity is important and for him too,” Scaloni told Conmebol prior to Wednesday’s Finalissima against Italy.

The trainer of the champion of America also maintained that this generation of footballers “should have been recognized before”.

“Today the soccer player plays calmer because he is no stranger to what is generated outside. Now things are made easier. That’s the key of everything. Unfortunately for that to happen you have to win but this generation It should have been recognized earlier and the road would have been easier”assured the santafesino about the litter that was runner-up in the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa América editions.

The DT referred to the coronation in Brazil that allowed him to cut the Albiceleste with 27 years without titles

The DT of the Albiceleste referred to Italianext Wednesday’s rival at Wembley, and stressed that It will be a “beautiful test” for the team. “Italy if he were in the World Cup he would be a candidate for the title, one of the best teams in the world, which was left out because of those things in football. It’s a nice test for us, let’s hope it goes well, ”he wished.

The national team has gone 31 games undefeated but Scaloni stressed that what is important is the “path” that was followed to “get the results”.

“Being Argentina does not mean that you always have to win. I’m not elated when we win or depressed when we lose. You have to analyze and be prepared to face the scenarios. Win only one and not for that reason the rest has no value. You have to know how to value how you lose and how you win and the ways to achieve the results”, he explained.

Lastly, he recounted anecdote of his first talk with Marcelo Bielsa when he called him up to the Argentine national team and revealed José Pekerman’s golden rule in youth. “One is getting things from all the coaches. In my first talk with Bielsa, in Japan, he called me to the room and made me watch a video of La Coruña (for Deportivo, his former team) -Racing de Ferrol, for Copa del Rey. We had played a half-hearted game, and Bielsa told me: ‘This is not the National Team’s attitude. He was right, that stuck with me.”

The memory of the DT of the coaches he had when he played in Argentina

Y about Pekermanadded: “In the youth we we knew that we had to come with high socks, pants under the shirt and clean shaves. It was impossible to come with a hair, because you already knew that even your own colleagues would look at you badly. These are things that one learns. There are ways of understanding and playing with the national team that are non-negotiable”.

Other standout quotes from Lionel Scaloni:

“The generation of footballers that played three finals and couldn’t win them… Today we can say that playing three finals in so few years is practically unrepeatable. It is a very serious mistake that they have not been recognized as such. Instead of magnifying it and making it positive, it ended up being something negative that a National Team plays three finals in such a short time and was on a par with the best. I would have liked that at that time, people had valued how far it had come. People have to understand that the player suffers the same or worse than the fan. Now, by winning he understood it”.

“I vividly remember that moment (his debut as a national team player in 2006). I was waiting for the anthem to finish because my legs were heavy. I wanted the game to start now. It was an emotional moment. He was in a very ugly situation, to the point of not being able to stand up because of so much emotion. See my family, who was there. To the people, who tasted the anthem. You can play 70 games in the National Team, but the moment of the anthem is unique because a lot of things come to mind. It’s a hard thing to get over.”

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni in training at the Julio Humberto Grondona venue in Ezeiza (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

“The defeat against Germany in 2006 was very hard. But we were left with the positive feeling of leaving the World Cup without losing. The frustration was terrible because we knew we could have made it to the final. Losses are tough, but you learn. And the one who doesn’t learn from that, it’s because he didn’t understand much of it. In the end he wins one, and that’s not why the others are all failures”.

“I did not lose my anonymity. When I’m in Argentina I go to my town, I’m fine there. I am one more and I keep it. I never liked being very visible. I’m just a football coach, no more than that. Let him think that I can fix something else because I am a coach, soccer, that is where one can get confused.

“When the games start, I have to keep a cool head and analyze. As much as I can’t gesticulate or shout, in the end it’s the same… You have those four five minutes at halftime to say and some specific things within the game with a player close to you. Later, there are moments when one can get excited, but I try to maintain a calm that can also serve the player. It is important, from inside the field, to see how the coach behaves, how he reacts to certain things. When I played, I preferred to see a calm coach, who told you the things he needed at the right time.

