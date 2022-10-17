Why Messi was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen among the 30 candidates

Messi is not among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo is

This Monday the magazine France Football announce the winner of the Golden Ballwith the French Karim Benzema as maximum candidate. The curiosity is that for the first time in 17 years Lionel Messi was not chosen among the 30 contenders for the award. Contrary to today, the one who did say present on the payroll is Cristiano Ronaldo.

From this, a debate was generated about the reason for the non-election of the Argentine star who had an irregular first season away from Barcelona with PSG, although the start of this second was high-flying, beyond the muscle injury that he was relegated a couple of games. Because of this, the daily The team had to go out and explain the reasons for the absence of Messi.

The modifications in the selection criteria was one of the reasons, since the vote was more focused on the individual player performance and was left behind to nominate the winners achieved by the protagonists in their careers. Another change was that now the calendar of the seasons will be measured, not annual (January to December)which, for example, left out of consideration the Copa América title that Leo achieved with the Argentine team after beating Brazil in the mythical Maracana.

Faced with this scenario, it can be said that the Rosario star had worse numbers from the statistical point of view if we compare it with the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo on his return to Old Trafford to wear the Manchester United shirt again -we are talking about the 2021-2022 period-. “His first year in Paris was marked by disappointment”, described the newspaper L’Equipe on its website. For the French media, in charge of drawing up the list of 30 candidates, Messi’s year at Paris Saint Germain was not meritorious despite having been part of the team’s title in the local league.

Messi scored 11 goals in 34 presentations with the Parisian team (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

“Only six goals in Ligue 1. An unusual lack of success, 14 assists, certainly, but an unpleasant impression that part of Leo had stayed in Barcelona, ​​his frequency of strides, his determination, his irresistible side”, quoted one of the report excerpts.

The numbers mark that Messi played 34 matches in the first season with his new team, which was evaluated. They were 26 in the local tournament, which included six goals and the aforementioned 14 goal passes. He played in a French Cup match and saw action in seven of the eight duels valid for the Champions League (he scored five goals), a competition in which PSG was eliminated by the champion Real Madrid, who turned the series around with a flurry of goals at the Bernabéu.

Other reasons for the non-election of the Argentine? “By combining a truncated physical preparation after the Copa América, long trips to South America, the COVID-19 he contracted and various sores that deprived him of continuity, his acclimatization to PSG was lost and, therefore, his appointment with the prestigious annual award ”concluded The team in your analysis.

Do not forget that this medium was one of the most critical in France with the first season of number 30 of the Parisian outfit. For example, in February of this year, he received a 3 as a score from the newspaper after the 1-0 win in the first leg against Real Madrid: “It’s sad to see him like this,” they wielded. The same thing happened with the elimination of the Coupe de France at the hands of Nice. “The shadow of himself”, they wrote several weeks before.

These considerations were radically modified from the start of the 2022/2023 cycle, in which PSG, with Messi as one of its great figures, already won a title: the French Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a good campaign on his return to Manchester according to the newspaper L’Equipe (REUTERS)

Unlike the notes on Messi, the medium that is part of the holding company that organizes the delivery of the Ballon d’Or, the Portugal striker did merit to be chosen again among the 30 selected (13 of them are rookies in the nomination) for the 18th consecutive time.

Statistics show that CR7 saw action in 38 games during 2021-2022. He scored 24 goals and distributed 3 assists. 18 of those cries were in the Premier League, where United showed an irregularity that saw them finish 6th in the table with 58 points, out of qualification for this season’s Champions League. Precisely, that was one of the reasons that motivated the Cristiano to request the exit of Manchester, something that he did not obtain.

As happened with Messi’s PSG, Ronaldo’s United were also left out in the round of 16. Atlético de Madrid took the Red Devils out of the competition, in a tournament in which the Portuguese finished with seven games played and six goals scored. “At 37, CR7 is no longer constantly creepy. But, since September, the Portuguese has led the number of goals scored in the national team (117, now), ahead of the Iranian Ali Daei (109)”, established the French medium as one of the reasons for his choice.

The newspaper noted that those half-dozen goals were key for United to advance to the knockout round, including four decisive ones to achieve passage. At the local level, the two hat-tricks he scored stood out, something he hadn’t achieved since his last season at Real Madrid. Finally, having achieved 32 goals in 49 presentations (if we add his participation in the Portugal national team), they earned him being among the 30 chosen.

