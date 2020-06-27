Why Ming-Na Wen Nearly Quit Action Roles Years Before Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Happily for S.H.I.E.L.D. followers, her choice to by no means do motion once more after Road Fighter did not cease her from taking the function of Melinda Could within the MCU. That is to not say that Ming-Na Wen’s solely contributions to S.H.I.E.L.D. contain her motion sequences, nonetheless. The character could have been stoic and reluctant to open up for lots of her time on the present, however she has additionally had some deeply heartfelt plot traces, starting from her relationship with Andrew/Lash to the lack of Coulson, that required much more of Wen than the flexibility to throw a punch.