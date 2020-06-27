Why Ming-Na Wen Nearly Quit Action Roles Years Before Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Go away a Remark
Melinda Could is the go-to hero of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when the great guys want some fisticuffs to save lots of the day, and Ming-Na Wen has delivered among the greatest motion performances on the small display screen in latest reminiscence. Could won’t have all the time been open to sharing her emotions (again earlier than Season 7 when she misplaced her emotions, anyway) however she by no means hesitated to save lots of the day even when she needed to do it solo. Because it seems, nonetheless, Wen practically give up motion roles years earlier than she grew to become the Cavalry on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Talking with Looper, Ming-Na Wen shared why she thought of quitting motion roles manner again within the mid-1990s:
In faculty I studied Shakespeare. I imply, we had been all into the theater and performs. The one factor that we’d do could be like stage fight and dance and the sort of bodily side of performing. After I did Road Fighter, I had stated to myself, ‘You understand what? I am by no means going to go and do motion once more.’ As a result of at the moment I used to be younger. I wished to be a severe actor.
Road Fighter debuted in 1994 and was fairly broadly panned, with Ming-Na Wen enjoying Chun-Li in a solid additionally that includes Jean-Claude Van Damme (who was allegedly “coked out of his thoughts” whereas filming the film) and Kylie Minogue, amongst others. It undoubtedly was an action-heavy function, and apparently not what Wen was on the lookout for in her pursuit of changing into a severe actor.
Ming-Na Wen stayed true to staying away from main motion roles for a few years, except her voice work as Disney’s Mulan within the 1998 animated film of the identical title counts. In reality, her longest-running TV function previous to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was as. Dr. Jing-Mei Chen on NBC’s ER, and Chen actually wasn’t entering into bloody brawls on a weekly foundation.
Happily for S.H.I.E.L.D. followers, her choice to by no means do motion once more after Road Fighter did not cease her from taking the function of Melinda Could within the MCU. That is to not say that Ming-Na Wen’s solely contributions to S.H.I.E.L.D. contain her motion sequences, nonetheless. The character could have been stoic and reluctant to open up for lots of her time on the present, however she has additionally had some deeply heartfelt plot traces, starting from her relationship with Andrew/Lash to the lack of Coulson, that required much more of Wen than the flexibility to throw a punch.
Nonetheless, Ming-Na Wen actually can throw a punch! Look no additional than the Could vs. Could/Agent 33 struggle in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2, which additionally occurs to be Wen’s favourite struggle sequence:
Could is at the moment on the middle of a thriller of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in its closing season, though actually not the one thriller. S.H.I.E.L.D. has loads of inquiries to reply, together with about Could’s lack of emotion and whether or not she’s going to ever get her emotions again. She and the opposite heroes are confronted with saving the timeline from the Chronicoms to forestall them from taking Earth as their new residence planet, and their mission is sure to solely get extra difficult as they transfer via historical past.
Yow will discover Ming-Na Wen in new episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The actress hasn’t dominated out returning to the MCU after S.H.I.E.L.D. ends, so extra Melinda Could might be on the best way in the long term! She additionally had a memorable function in The Mandalorian Season 1, though sadly one she most likely will not be referred to as upon to reprise. For extra viewing choices, try our 2020 summer season TV premiere schedule.
