Why Mirren Mack was nervous for Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year

Star of The Nest Mirren Mack has revealed that being a sitter for Sky Arts competitors Portrait Artist of the Year made her extra nervous than taking up a stage function.

The most recent sequence was filmed in July with strict measures in place to minimise the dangers posed by coronavirus, and Mack was in a position to sit and not using a masks on account of the acceptable social distancing.

However, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, she confessed to being nervous previous to filming, having spent the previous weeks in lockdown with solely her direct household.

“I believe I was most nervous as a result of after not seeing or being round individuals for so lengthy, I was then going into one thing the place I wasn’t being a personality in any respect, I was simply being myself,” she mentioned.

“It was extra nerve-racking than being on a stage being a personality, as a result of then you possibly can conceal behind that. Whereas individuals had been asking me questions as myself and it was only a new expertise. It was truly an incredible expertise and I beloved it, however I was only a bit nervous beforehand going into it.

“It was unusual coming from a world of simply seeing my household to an enormous room full of wonderful inventive individuals. It was a extremely lovely break in my lockdown.”

Portrait Artist of the Year is at the moment airing its seventh sequence on Sky Arts, with different sitters together with Mack’s Intercourse Training co-star Ncuti Gatwa, in addition to Sir Trevor McDonald, actress Fay Ripley and drag queen The Vivienne.

