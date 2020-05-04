Why Miss Piggy Has Always Worn Pearls

If you take a look at the remainder of the Muppets, you understand this neck seam downside was a difficulty with almost each character design. Because of this most of the Muppets are animals or monsters with fur, because the “hair” does the identical job of hiding the place the pinnacle and neck meet. It is also why Kermit has that collar. Miss Piggy, being a pig, and having the closest factor to pores and skin as any Muppet, did not have that possibility. With out one thing round her neck she was going to look extra like a puppet than a pig.