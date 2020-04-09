Why Modern Family’s Creator Didn’t Want To End The Show Like The Office

Look, it’s a sound concept. Clearly, we began out in our pilot having that particular person be a personality. After which the extra we considered, we thought, ‘That may take the viewers out of it.’ After which having lived in a mockumentary kind with out actually a crew for 250 episodes, it felt prefer it may’ve been to meta or too cute to perhaps do this for us. As a result of I believe The Office made you conscious that they had been precise individuals way more than we did. We had been simply utilizing it as a way greater than a kind of an precise actuality.