Why Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Was Kinda Disappointed With Final Season

Modern Household will quickly be coming to an finish on ABC, bringing its extremely profitable run to an finish after eleven seasons. For the sitcom’s youthful era, Modern Household‘s ending means there’s a chance for everybody to go off and really make the most of their now-heightened fame. (Not that Sofia Vergara waited very lengthy to take a brand new job.) Equivalent to Sarah Hyland, whose time on the present took a much less satisfying flip within the closing season.
As many viewers most likely observed, Sarah Hyland’s Haley hasn’t been featured practically as a lot in Season 11 as she was in Modern Household‘s first decade on the air. That, together with the creators’ choice to offer Haley a one-note parenting storyline, led Hyland to be considerably upset together with her character’s closing turnout, in accordance with her interview with Cosmopolitan. This is what Hyland would have wished to see from her character within the closing season:
[For Haley to] personal her badassery within the style world—turning into a badass stylist or model mogul or something like that.
Certainly, contemplating Modern Household began off as a present that reversed loads of sitcom stereotypes with its multi-generational storytelling, and nontraditional relationships, the collection inevitably ended up falling into loads of the identical traps that it seemingly prevented early on. A kind of tropes could be to have one of many feminine stars undergo a being pregnant and motherhood storyline with none additional efforts to evolve the character past that matriarchal function.
And it isn’t like Haley even served as a correct matriarch throughout her time as a mother on Modern Household, contemplating Claire and Gloria have been intent on raining their very own motherly instincts down upon twins George and Poppy. In any case, Sarah Hyland nonetheless wished to see extra from Haley.
Not that she has something towards the thought of being a mom basically. Her argument is extra about how the function of being a mom is not the one means that ladies can present how highly effective and profitable they’re. This is how Hyland put it:
There are such a lot of wonderful moms who’re additionally exhausting employees and excel at their jobs and kill it daily in each elements. That may have been a very cool factor to see, particularly from somebody like Haley.
Certainly. Haley has usually been performed up because the goofball who positively shares extra DNA together with her doofus father Phil (together with Luke), whereas Ariel Winter’s Alex takes after Claire much more. Narratively, it might have made sense to take Haley to extra profitable locations business-wise by the top of Modern Household‘s run, quite than merely having her be a loving mother together with her fellow goofball Dylan. Not that there is something mistaken with that.
Sarah Hyland would not even get the scripts for episodes that Haley would not seem in. Which is why she did not even be taught that her fictional grandfather, performed by the good Fred Willard, had been killed off on the present till she truly watched the episode when it aired. That could not have been one of the best ways to encourage confidence in anybody.
Modern Household‘s collection finale will air on ABC on Wednesday, April 8, at 9 p.m. ET. For these hoping to see reruns on Disney+ in some unspecified time in the future, it may be occurring quickly, primarily based on surveys despatched to sure customers.
