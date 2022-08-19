Why Nacho Beristáin decided to stop the Óscar de la Hoya vs. Pacquiao fight

His fight against Manny Pacquiao marked the career of Óscar de la Hoya (Photo: Getty Images)

Current promoter and former Mexican-American boxer, Oscar de la hoya, is one of the figures remembered among the Mexican fans. Despite the fact that he has dual nationality, within Aztec boxing he is one of the champions who received public recognition.

his fight against Manny Pacquiaowhich marked his official retirement from the sport of fists and gloves, left a negative feeling for the public as the Golden Boy He did not manage to finish the fight and in the ninth round he abandoned the fight.

Ignacio Beristainthe trainer who supported De La Hoya, played a key role in the decision to end the fight early because I had already noticed the injuries that Óscar was carrying. Recently Nacho Beristan He took it upon himself to remember that experience and how he made the decision to stop the fight.

Óscar de la Hoya himself thanked Nacho Beristáin for intervening in a timely manner before a major incident occurred (Photo: Getty Images)

In an interview with Eric Terrible Morales for the podcast One More Roundthe Hall of Fame coach explained What prompted him to make that decision? and what was the reaction of the fighter and his family.

The fight took place at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Oscar de la hoya came to the ring with 35 years of age, a different five years with the Pac-Man Pacquiao, so the quality of striking and resistance in the ring was notorious.

The Golden Boy he could not finish the fight and before starting with the ninth round, the corner of the Mexican-American decided to abandon the fight due to the damage that was already harming the fighter. In accordance with Don Nacho he preferred to end the engagement to protect Óscar although the family did not agree.

Oscar de la Hoya vs. Manny Pacquiao (Photo: Getty Images)

remembered that the brother of the former boxer got angry because he wanted De la Hoya to continue fighting until the end of round 12, but the champion trainer refused that idea and was forceful, so he informed the referee that the fighter would no longer go out to the ring.

“I stopped that fight because my brother told me ‘no, no, he’s not going to stop that fight.’ ‘I don’t care if you’re his brother, they’re madr **** or very down and I’m going to stop the fight’ (I said) and I stopped it”.

Until that moment of the fight, Oscar de la hoya He already had a very injured eye and did not move easily in the ring, so the best option was to abandon the fight to give the victory to Pacquiao.

The decision did not please the family at first because they wanted the current promoter to continue fighting. But Óscar de la Hoya himself thanked Nacho Beristan for intervening in a timely manner before a major incident occurred.

Óscar de la Hoya retired after the fight with Pacquiao (Photo: Getty Images)

“Then he thanked me. She put a rem * halyard on him, he was all p ***** o, otherwise they are going to hurt the cabr ** n ”, he recalled Don Nacho.

Once the fight was over and the Olympic medalist recovered from the damage caused by Pacquiao’s blows, he personally thanked the trainer for caring for his physical integrity, even Óscar’s wife and brother recognized Beristáin’s good intervention.

“He told me afterwards ‘I’m a racehorse but old, already tired’. Later his wife went and told me ‘thank you very much because they were hurting him a lot’. The brother was well shit, very pissed off why I stopped the fight. But later it was, I found him and he told me ‘no, thanks, he was very mad’ ”, he concluded.

At the end of that fight, Óscar de la Hoya retired from professional boxing and dedicated himself to boxing promotion.

KEEP READING:

Isaac Brizuela was busted for silencing Chivas fans

Golovkin “doubted” Canelo Álvarez’s championships due to his history with doping

Zurdo vs Bivol: what is known about the negotiation for the fight for the championship