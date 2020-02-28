Why NCIS Vet Pauley Perrette Joined A New CBS Show After All That Drama

Talking of, one can solely hope that Pauley Perrette’s experiences on Broke outshine the best way issues went in the course of the last leg of her NCIS stint. Although her official exit was fairly regular and non-confrontational, it wasn’t lengthy in any respect earlier than Perrette dropped some high-octane allegations that claimed “a number of bodily assaults” had been skilled, saying she hadn’t expressed concern publicly earlier than as a result of she did not wish to deal with issues that means. However as soon as sure tabloids began publishing their very own tales about behind-the-scenes rumors, Perette got here out together with her personal admissions.