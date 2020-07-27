Why Netflix’s new Witcher prequel could be a canny piece of pandemic production

It took Sport of Thrones eight seasons, 9 (and counting) years and thousands and thousands of worldwide followers earlier than the on-screen world of Westeros even started to be expanded into spin-offs – however in a shock transfer, Netflix have already introduced that its hit sequence The Witcher may have its personal prequel after only one season of the flagship sequence has aired.

Known as The Witcher: Blood Origin and set 1300 years earlier than the principle sequence (when elves dominated The Continent and people have been solely simply starting to reach by way of a cosmological occasion), the new six-part drama is ready to discover the story of the very first Witcher, centuries earlier than Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia was even a glint in a mutated cat’s eye.

And whereas many followers expressed shock and trepidation about Netflix returning to the Witcher nicely so quickly after the primary season, in unsure instances this new prequel appears to be like like a canny enterprise determination for the streamer – and never simply because it’s certain to have a lot of curious followers desirous to see how the unusual fantasy world started.

Although of course, the quantity of eyes on-screen is a essential issue. Whereas Netflix doesn’t launch viewing figures, The Witcher season one was reportedly one of their hottest releases ever, solely following Stranger Issues (and forward of The Umbrella Academy) after a buzzy debut final winter.

The Witcher season two is such a precedence for Netflix that filming within the UK will restart this August (after beforehand being shut down in the course of the COVID-19 lockdown), with the corporate rumoured to have spent a good bit of money to make the set secure and underwrite the production in case of a second shutdown.

Clearly, The Witcher is standard sufficient for Netflix to assume it’s nonetheless cost-effective to spend that cash, and it follows that a spin-off could find yourself being a comparable success – however this fee might go deeper than that. As social distancing measures on units stay and the prospect of one other lockdown looms this winter, it wouldn’t be stunning if Netflix have been attempting to wager on a certain factor, quite than danger more and more restricted money and time on a new property that may not be as profitable.

To place it merely, Netflix’s regular strategy of green-lighting a whole lot of originals may not work in addition to shoots take longer and price extra, making the prospect of a “surefire hit” (like a prequel to an already-popular present) extra interesting.

And there might be different production considerations concerned within the The Witcher: Blood Origin’s commissioning. Whereas season two is ready to finish filming on already-built units, it’d be that assembling the solid and constructing new areas for season three will be extra of a problem in the long term, making Netflix eager for a present to fill the Witcher hole that’s simpler to supply.

This October, season 11 of The Strolling Lifeless has been delayed and can be changed by spin-off Worry the Strolling Lifeless within the regular slot, so it could be that Blood Origins will fulfil a comparable placeholder function if the principle sequence turns into more difficult to make. In spite of everything, Blood Origins is shorter – simply six episodes to The Witcher’s eight – and will inform a barely much less grand story with fewer massive battle scenes (although that is simply hypothesis with out extra details about the sequence).

Even filming could be simpler, with Blood Origin doubtlessly capable of movie on frivolously redressed units and areas used for The Witcher season two quite than create pricey and non-social-distancing-friendly new worlds. Notably, the story is an unique solely alluded to writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s sequence of books, so there’s nothing to say that the sequence creators (Declan de Barra and The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich) couldn’t select to jot down the present in a approach that made use of these current units.

General, it’s onerous to think about that not less than half of The Witcher: Blood Origin’s, er, origins don’t have their roots in issues attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, and it ought to be fascinating to see this new sequence develop. If nothing else, we are able to’t wait to see what unbelievable songs find yourself breaking out from this sequence…

The Witcher streams on Netflix

On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information