Why not give tickets for ‘Vande Bharat’ flights for free? Civil aviation minister gave this answer

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that the financial condition of Indian airlines, including Air India, would have been further affected if free tickets were offered in flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. The corona virus epidemic has had a profound impact on the financial condition of airlines. Also Read – Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the meeting, Air India will be privatized by this year

Puri said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, “The Kovid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the entire global civil aviation sector.” Air India and other Indian airlines are also facing a severe financial crisis in view of the ban on the movement of domestic and international flights. Puri said, “If free tickets were offered on flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. The financial condition of Indian airlines including India would have been further affected. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Puri raised questions on Congress MP’s tweet, said – still do not know the difference between aircraft ….

The central government started the Vande Bharat Mission from May 6. The mission was launched to bring back stranded Indians abroad by special international flights on payment basis. International flights were banned from March 23 in India due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Puri said that from May 6 to August 31, a total of 5,817 flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission and Indians were brought from different countries. Also Read – Kerala Aviation Accident: Civil Aviation Minister said – Investigation report will be made public, people should not speculate themselves. Know what happened so far

