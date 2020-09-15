‘Why Not You’ Director Evi Romen on Finding Inspiration in Tragedy

In her debut function movie, “Why Not You,” writer-director Evi Romen explores the tragic penalties of a lethal assault in a homosexual membership in Rome and the ostracization of outsiders in a small South Tyrolean neighborhood in northern Italy.

The story follows Mario, a troubled however creative younger man, portrayed by Thomas Prenn (“Biohackers”), who longs to depart his provincial village for the broader world. When the chance arises, he takes off to Rome along with his greatest good friend Lenz, an aspiring actor, performed by Noah Saavedra (“And Tomorrow the Total World”). Their new life involves an abrupt finish, nonetheless, when armed males storm a homosexual membership the place they’re celebrating and open hearth on the unsuspecting crowd, killing Lenz and plenty of others. Compelled to return to his village, Mario is racked by survivor guilt and weary of the rising intolerance in his neighborhood however finds assist from Nadim (Josef Mohamed), a Muslim good friend in a close-by city.

“Why Not You” is premiering on the Zurich Movie Pageant and in addition unspools on the upcoming Tallinn Black Nights Movie Pageant. The Austrian-Belgian co-production was introduced in Toronto as a part of European Movie Promotion’s European Highlights of 2020.

Talking to Selection, Romen stated her story was impressed by the tragedy of the 2015 terrorist assault in the Bataclan theater in Paris.

“I used to be in the little South Tyrolean village I come from when this horrible information got here, they usually have been additionally speaking a couple of younger South Tyrolean sufferer. I assumed, what if it was somebody from my village?,” Romen stated.

Romen described the movie “as a portrait of small communities — it could possibly be set wherever in the world.”

Whereas such close-knit communities provide previous traditions and a supply of security for residents, they’re additionally cautious of non-conformists and anybody who’s completely different, making life tough for LGBT folks and Muslims alike.

By bringing these outsiders collectively, the story additionally provided an fascinating alternative to depict a really closed Muslim man’s world being confronted by homoerotic elements, Romen added.

In portraying the dreamy Mario and the formidable Lenz — a small however pivotal function — Romen stated she discovered the best actors in Prenn and Saavedra. “Thomas is as an actor completely in a position to carry out characters on the sting, and Noah has, not solely as an actor, a really nice vitality of belonging.”

Romen initially deliberate to set her story in the 1970s, revolving round an assault by the Purple Brigade, Italy’s infamous far-left terrorist group, “however I then determined to face the current actuality and never worry touching such a scorching potato.”

Romen, who labored for a few years as an editor earlier than attempting her hand at directing, is at present writing her second function, “Happyland,” which she plans to direct quickly. The movie follows a girl of round 50 who returns to her village following a brief profession instead pop singer in London.