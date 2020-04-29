Why Now Is The Right Time To Bring Parks And Rec Back

Followers of the hit NBC comedy Parks and Recreation have been shocked final week when it was introduced that the present could be making its return to the peacock community for a scripted particular this Thursday. Individuals have been eager to know whether or not or not there could be any hope of seeing our favorites from Pawnee, Indiana once more ever because the sequence wrapped its seven season run again in 2015, and now we’re really going to be handled to a brand new journey. However, why was it determined that this second was the suitable time for the Parks and Rec gang to get again collectively?