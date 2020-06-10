Why One Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Thinks The Producers ‘Caught The Touchdown’ With The Series Finale

I do. Yeah, I believe so. I believe they caught the touchdown as a result of I really feel like there’s the trademark intelligence, humor and coronary heart, in spades, that you’d anticipate from the finale. It’s a little bit of a tear-jerker. As Jed [Whedon], Maurissa [Tancharoen], Jeff Bell and Jeph Loeb have stated, many occasions, it was actually thrilling that the present received to finish by itself phrases, and that it received to information itself right into a touchdown, after seven years. To me, I believe they did a extremely nice job, and I’m hoping followers suppose so, too.