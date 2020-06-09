Why One Avatar Star Was ‘Nervous’ About Working With James Cameron On The Sequels

I cherished working with Jim Cameron. I used to be a bit nervous ‘trigger I’d heard tales that he’s fairly a tough activity grasp. I’d heard tales concerning the filming of Titanic, and that he might be fairly tough. He wasn’t tough, in any respect. He was nothing however an absolute pleasure, and I had an awesome chortle with him. He’s one thing of a genius. He does all the things. He’s an engineer, an artist, a filmmaker, and a author. He’s simply a unprecedented character. I felt very naive. I didn’t actually know what I used to be doing as a result of I’d by no means shot in that approach earlier than. It’s not likely like making a movie, in any respect. It doesn’t resemble it, in any approach. All the pieces was fully new to me. I didn’t know what the hell I used to be doing. There have been numerous youthful actors on set, who needed to inform me what to do subsequent as a result of I felt like an outdated man. It was an awesome problem, and I sit up for doing extra of it. Jim Cameron was pleasant. I like him vastly.