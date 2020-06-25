Why One Big Brother Vet Doesn’t Think Season 22 Is Going To Happen Anytime Soon

Depart a Remark
CBS has been silent about particulars relating to Big Brother Season 22, which has compelled these looking for solutions to show to former gamers and alleged leaked infof or any and all particulars. Sadly, such early claims have introduced a whole lot of conflicting data to the desk, particularly with regard to the place and when the season could also be occurring. With lockdown conditions nonetheless altering across the nation, issues have not but change into extra clear, however Big Brother vet Cody Nickson has shared why he does not consider Season 22 will occur anytime quickly.
Cody Nickson, who was a contestant on Season 19 of Big Brother, not too long ago took half in a Q&A together with his Instagram followers when the subject of Big Brother got here up. When somebody requested why potential contestants seemingly have not been present process quarantine procedures just like The Bachelor, Nickson alleged it is not the forged that is the issue, however slightly the opposite individuals concerned with the present’s manufacturing. In his phrases:
Solid quarantine is not the problem. The manufacturing crew is meant to quarantine for 2 weeks and obtain full union pay together with time beyond regulation for these two weeks. That is some huge cash that corporations aren’t prepared to spend. After which I consider the crew nonetheless cannot be free to exit with their households throughout manufacturing both. The restrictions are simply too nice now.
Big Brother contestants do certainly sacrifice so much to enter self-imposed isolation from the remainder of the world, however in doing so, additionally they get an opportunity at fame and prize cash. The identical cannot be stated for the Big Brother manufacturing crew, from digicam operators to editors and past. Beneath the present pointers, many of the Season 22 crew members would primarily be taking up the identical quarantine schedule because the forged. It is fairly an ask for the behind-the-scenes workers, and I might perceive if some would have second ideas about having to steer clear of their households for the whole lot of the season in order that it might be put collectively within the most secure method.
Cody Nickson’s claims in regards to the cash facet is fascinating, too, as a result of it is not the one current Big Brother Season 22 allegation the place that has been an element. A earlier rumor prompt CBS was trying into transferring the sport to Fiji to movie within the Love Island villa, which was dismissed by some as a result of excessive value concerned with acquiring work visas for everybody within the forged and crew, to not point out delivery the signature set items to Fiji.
Granted, nobody however CBS’ execs is aware of what the community would and would not must do with the intention to make Season 22 in occur or another location. But when the trade-off is quarantining its crew alongside gamers (within the U.S.) and paying them full wages plus time beyond regulation, the fee hole between going abroad and staying in America might be smaller than some would suppose.
Let’s additionally keep in mind that Los Angeles county has seen a rise in COVID-19 circumstances going into Independence Day festivities, which might result in one other extra manufacturing delays within the midst of Season 22 if it did movie in Los Angeles. The present might be compelled to finish prematurely in these circumstances, because it did for Big Brother Canada, which isn’t supreme for both CBS or viewers. Cody Nickson did not touch upon the Fiji filming rumors, however did say he felt the present scenario did not look good for the fact present’s possibilities in L.A.
I will say that California is about to get stricter as a substitute of loosening restrictions. I am leaning in the direction of that it will not be occurring.
It is onerous to say whether or not Cody Nickson is definitely having conversations with sources who’re within the know regarding what’s occurring with Big Brother, or if he is talking solely as somebody with expertise in actuality TV collection. Past being a veteran of Big Brother, Nickson was additionally one of many first present alumni to win CBS’ The Superb Race. It is not clear if Nickson or his spouse Jessica Graf have been contacted for the assumedly all-star season, given neither have been winners, so it is onerous to inform if he is acquired good intel or simply good guesses. It does not appear to be both of them would wish to go away their households for an prolonged period of time, both.
Big Brother Season 22 is allegedly deliberate to start out this summer season on CBS, however we will see. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent information occurring in tv and flicks.
