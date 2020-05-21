Why One Fan-Favorite Marvel Character Didn’t Make It Into Avengers: Infinity War

Nova (Richard Rider) is a personality that comedian e book followers have been desirous to see within the MCU for a while now. Initially launched in 1976, Rider was chosen by Rhomann Dey to grow to be a member of the Nova Corps. Nova has since grow to be a staple within the Marvel Universe and has joined forces with the likes of Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. With regards to the massive display screen, many have speculated that he may make an look within the Guardians franchise and/or star in his personal movie franchise.