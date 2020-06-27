Why One Grey’s Anatomy Alum Had To ‘Go Toe-To-Toe’ With The Producer and Writing Staff

I spent lots of time with writers, and tv is all about your relationship with the author. What I used to be in a position to get from Grey’s is to have the accountability and the connection with the author to have the ability to direct the place she’s going. If one thing form of got here up which was like, ‘That’s utterly incorrect,’ I might go toe-to-toe with Shonda and lots of the writers, which has been difficult. However I feel finally, for your complete product and our relationship, when you’re preventing for the present, when you’re preventing on your character, folks can inform that.