Why One Office Actor Thinks A Christmas Reunion Is The Best Idea

The Office has been off the air for practically a decade, however the sequence has garnered much more followers through the years due to its availability on Netflix. Some followers could also be feeling notably nostalgic at the moment, as this marks the 15th anniversary of the present’s unique debut on NBC. With various sitcoms getting reboots and revivals, followers have been clamoring for a Dunder Mifflin reunion in hopes to see the solid as soon as extra. In that vein, The Office actor Creed Bratton thinks a Christmas reunion is one of the best thought to get everybody again collectively.
When The Office solid reunited on the residence of former showrunner Greg Daniels, it fueled hypothesis a few potential revival for the beloved comedy sequence. In reality, John Krasinski has beforehand revealed that he could be right down to reunite with the solid, particularly if it had been one thing alongside the traces of a reunion particular or occasion. Creed Bratton reiterated that sentiment, admitting that Krasinski had instructed a really particular reunion that he would even be on board with. Right here’s what he instructed ComicBook.com concerning the Christmas reunion thought:
I feel Krasinski had one of the best thought. He mentioned we must always simply shoot a Christmas particular if we’ll do it. We get everyone collectively and shoot the Christmas particular for enjoyable. We would love to do this.
That seems like lots of enjoyable! It might be particularly becoming as a result of The Office’s Christmas episodes had been fairly memorable all through the present’s unique run. Nonetheless, as thrilling as it’s to daydream concerning the solid returning for an additional spherical of Christmas cheer, Creed Bratton doesn’t suppose {that a} Dunder Mifflin reunion can be occurring anytime quickly. In his phrases:
I do not see with everyone scheduled the way in which they’re that we might all get collectively and shoot continuum. I do not suppose it will work. First, we would not have Steve [Carell]. We would not have John [Krasinski]. We would not have Ed [Helms]. We would not have Rainn [Wilson]. We would be lacking so many individuals, integral elements.
The actor isn’t fallacious. Most of The Office stars are busy engaged on different tasks and have for fairly a while. Rainn Wilson has additionally introduced up how troublesome it will be to get everybody again collectively for a reunion, irrespective of how badly followers wish to see it. What’s extra, showrunner Greg Daniels shared that his “largest concern” with reviving the NBC comedy was having to face followers’ potential disappointment after that excellent ending.
That mentioned, nothing’s ever off the desk fully and, hey, if the Buddies solid can get a reunion particular over at HBO Max 16 years after the sequence finale, then I’d wager there’s nonetheless hope for The Office to get a reunion particular, too.
For now, followers can rejoice the present’s 15th anniversary by persevering with to binge-watch the sequence on Netflix earlier than it will definitely strikes to NBCUniversal’s Peacock. When you’re in search of extra present TV reveals to observe, you’ll want to take a look at our midseason schedule.
