Why One Office Actor Thinks A Christmas Reunion Is The Best Idea

The Office has been off the air for practically a decade, however the sequence has garnered much more followers through the years due to its availability on Netflix. Some followers could also be feeling notably nostalgic at the moment, as this marks the 15th anniversary of the present’s unique debut on NBC. With various sitcoms getting reboots and revivals, followers have been clamoring for a Dunder Mifflin reunion in hopes to see the solid as soon as extra. In that vein, The Office actor Creed Bratton thinks a Christmas reunion is one of the best thought to get everybody again collectively.