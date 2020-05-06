Why One Star Wars Actor Was Not A Fan Of The Rise Of Skywalker

It is um… look, should you prefer it, superior. It is not as significant to me as a result of I can not actually reconcile that mythology with George’s. However that is simply my opinion, you realize? My private take is I feel a Star Wars the place the ethical of the story is ‘throw down your weapon, do not damage your loved ones, love or worry.’ I feel that is superior than a Star Wars the place you win by melting the dangerous man’s face off. That is simply my factor… I do not know that you are able to do a greater ending than Return of the Jedi.