Why One X-Men Actor Is ‘Not Really ’ In Marvel’s X-Men Reboot

It’s onerous to consider it’s been 20 years since X-Men first hit theaters and launched audiences to Fox’s massive display screen model of Marvel’s mutants. That movie would, after all, spawn a large franchise that may run for nicely over a decade. Now, following the Disney/Fox merger, the X-Men are about to get a severe, cinematic makeover, because the franchise shall be built-in into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whereas most are excited to see what Marvel Studios does with the heroes, certainly one of X-Men’s authentic solid members isn’t fairly as keen.