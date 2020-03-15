Why Onward Is My New Favorite Pixar Movie, Despite Its Box Office Performance

The World In This Film Truly Feels Magical

How do you make a world extra distinctive than inside the thoughts of a bit lady like in Inside Out or Andy’s bed room in Toy Story? Good query, however I really feel like Onward one way or the other nailed it. What makes this world so attention-grabbing to me is that it makes me wonder if the world in Onward is a hidden magic universe inside our personal world, a la Harry Potter. Or, is the world in Onward the one world that exists, and the characters inside this world got here up with issues like vehicles and airplanes on their very own? And if that’s the case, is the film actually a damning indictment on how expertise is robbing our way forward for the issues that made us nice previously? In different phrases, is expertise robbing the world of our former glory? Our magic?