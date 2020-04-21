Why Original Director David Lynch Doesn’t Plan On Seeing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Had David Lynch’s absolutely realized model of Dune been launched to the plenty, it will have been shut to 3 hours lengthy. Nevertheless, through the postproduction course of, the film was trimmed to just a little over two hours, with these edits together with sure plot factors being simplified or eliminated altogether, and voiceover narration being thrown in. Whereas there’s a longer model of Lynch’s Dune that aired on TV and has been referred to as Dune: Prolonged Version on DVD, Lynch doesn’t approve of this model of the film, to the purpose that he had his named faraway from the credit.