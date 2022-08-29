Why Orkney’s Viking heritage is changing what was known about the Norse peoples

It was Nick Card, a specialist at the Institute of Archeology of the University of the Highlands and Islands in the United Kingdom, who detected it when he was traveling on a day of explorations with ideal weather (NessofBrodgar.co.uk)



Unique in its kind, it has been under exploration since 2004. The archaeological site Brodgar’s Ness has no parallel in Atlantic Europe. It contains spectacular finds in its three hectares full of enormous stone structures. Located in the Orkney Islands, belonging to Scotland, United Kingdom. It is one of the most important excavations belonging to ancient civilizations in the world today and it is changing the understanding of Neolithic Orkney (Orkney) culture and beliefs and shedding new light on the prehistory of Northern Europe.

Its name derives from the Old Norse nes (meaning promontory, point of land), brúar (bridge) and garðr (farm). The call Britain’s Pompeii It is a relatively recent discovery. It was Nick Card, specialist of Institute of Archeology of the University of the Highlands and Islands of the United Kingdom, He detected it when he was traveling on a day of explorations with the ideal climate for discoveries: mist, cold and humidity. Along with two colleagues, Jane Downes, from your own office, and Julie Gibson, the local county archaeologist. Then, they ran into a pottery that surprised them. That day, Ness of Brodgar became the sacred site that marked the passing of time.

They never imagined that behind that piece submerged in the grass and surrounded by the classic rocks of the region, the largest Neolithic find in the world of the modern era would be hidden. Beneath their feet, after 12 years of excavations, a complex settlement of buildings and structures built 4,500 years ago that are revolutionizing our understanding and perception of what was known of the region and the time.

About 1,000 km south of the Orkney Islands (Orkney, in English), in Whittlesey, county of Cambridgeshire, located in the East region and whose capital is Cambridge, archaeologists carry out their work on artifacts and treasures that rewrite known history.

Finds worthy of Hollywood movies have been produced in the region: the embedded ax of Late Bronze Age 3,000 year old with the handle still attached to it, a domino-sized stone figure found there became the oldest depiction of a human face found in Britain .

The the viking zone quintessential Ness of Brodgar is a narrow green line, barely wider than a football field, which has become the center of all contemporary archaeological gazes. A large team brings together the professional excavators with students and volunteers. A public observation deck has been erected and, in addition, tours are organized to the different work centers.

Nick Card was appointed the director of the work site at Ness of Brodgar. He, and the people who accompanied him at the beginning, have not lost their amazement at a Neolithic and Bronze Age landscape which has emerged from under the dunes of Cata Sands on Sanday Island.

Specialists are under construction. The historical change that the findings represent is so dramatic that it remains a source of speculation. However, with the progress of the excavations, the specialists consider that history will configure itself. One of the tasks developed on the stone slab that gave rise to the entire discovery was subjected to geological surveys. The result determined the important existence of human intervention.

Among the 21 structures made of fine grained sandstone, a repository of art, pottery and other artifacts was discovered. For specialists, the materials to build this place were brought from various parts of the islands for several kilometers, which suggests that this It was a dynamic meeting place to trade or participate in ceremonies. This settlement represents a town that traveled, who was skillful and creative, but that is not consistent with the idea of ​​a population with little effect on settling down. Although there is evidence that this was a site linked to agriculture horizontally, with equal contributions from all participants, we began to detect certain levels of community hierarchy.

The Heart of the Neolithic was officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 and includes Skara Brae, the Ring of Brodgar and the Maeshowe, an ancient burial chamber illuminated by the sun’s rays at the winter solstice.

There they have gathered more than 40,000 pieces of fluted pottery from between 2700 and 2800 BC, each of them is a treasure. The striking thing is that this type of piece is found in all the counties of England, but the archaeologists verified that they were present 400 to 500 years before than anywhere else.

Among the elements that changed the way of understanding the Viking expansion and their living conditions, the runes found in a farm a few hundred meters northwest of the excavation site where, in 2007, a fragment of a nordic whetstone in the topsoil while the trench was being dug. The tool postdates the Neolithic complex by 4,000 years, it seemed to have been dropped or discarded, but similar ones are now found in the Norse layers of the Ness.

Archaeologists now assume that the Norse began to colonize Orkney in the 8th or 9th century AD and before long the islands became a vital link in their western sea routes.

A 19th-century excavation revealed a funerary cist containing a soapstone urn (a type of rock) with a cremated bone. The association of this rock type with the Viking Age led to the assumption that the mound, and others around the stone circle, were the burial place of a viking warriorwhich are considered to be the tombs of the first Scandinavians.

A recent project has suggested that lakes Stenness y Harray they were an integral part of a Norse waterway where ships entered Loch Stenness on the Brig o’ Waithe and from there to Lough Harray via the shallows on the Brig o’ Brodgar. While this waterway would have seen shallow draft ships pass, it is very likely that the Ness itself retained its prehistoric role as a route during the Viking Age

For September 9 is scheduled the semana Orkney Viking. In the face-to-face program you can participate in the falconry activities at Skaill House and the tour of the Earl’s Bu in Orphir from the Round Church to the site of a horizontal mill and a Viking-style lunch.

There will also be a practical workshop on how to work linen. Textile production was an important part of the daily responsibilities of Viking women. Las flax fibers they were used for the finest textiles, as well as being raw material for the production of ropes and cords.

In this event, you will experience some of the processes involved in transforming flax plants into workable fibers and making cord. specialists teach how the norse used linen and, meanwhile, some of the stories they told during the work will be heard. Finally, the flax toast. There will be rune workshops, interpretation of inscriptions and a punctilious tour with explanations of the current state of the excavations and the latest findings.

