Why Outlander Didn’t Get Graphic With Claire’s Attack In Season 5 Finale

Warning! Spoilers forward for Outlander’s Season 5 finale, referred to as “By no means My Love,” in addition to discussions of sexual assault.
Outlander’s Season 5 finale was brutal to look at. Lionel Brown found that it was Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Fraser who was writing the medical pamphlets underneath the pseudonym Dr. Rawlings on the finish of Season 5’s penultimate episode. Offended {that a} lady was giving medical recommendation, he returned to Fraser’s Ridge to kidnap and subsequently rape Claire (and apparently wasn’t alone). Nevertheless, the episode lower away from most of those moments, and government producer Toni Graphia revealed the selection was made to keep away from getting as graphic with Claire’s assault as Outlander has up to now.
“By no means My Love” opened with Claire and the remainder of her prolonged household gathering for Thanksgiving within the 1960s. Because it turned out, the dream-like moments from the long run have been really a part of Claire’s disassociation from the traumatic occasions occurring to her in actual time, the place she was being crushed and raped by a number of males. Chopping again to Claire’s whimsically vibrant faux-gathering was as a lot for Claire’s profit because it was for the viewers. In depicting her harrowing expertise that approach, Outlander prevented the blatant brutality and graphic nature of the scenes. Right here’s what Toni Graphia advised Selection concerning the reasoning:
It’s a delicate matter, and we did our analysis and we wished to do justice to the fabric and never simply play it in a form of provocative or titillating approach. It’s not meant for that. And we had learn that not simply sexual assaults, however hostages, kidnap victims, prisoners of struggle, they usually would go elsewhere of their thoughts as a safety in opposition to what’s occurring to them bodily.
Initially, Toni Graphia mentioned that the Starz collection absolutely meant to indicate Claire’s a number of rapes onscreen. Nevertheless, the manager producer mentioned the writing group scaled again the graphic state of affairs, understanding that the present’s attentive viewers would “fill within the hole that a couple of particular person attacked [Claire],” permitting Outlander to take a brand new method to established monstrousness.
Avoiding the brutality of the sexual assault onscreen was a very good name, as a result of what was really occurring to Claire was past horrific and terrifying. Viewers didn’t must see it onscreen to think about the worst (and it was actually dangerous). And truthfully, I believe that Outlander has had sufficient rape scenes and storylines over the course of 5 seasons, although the moments clearly come from the supply materials. Possibly Season 6 will lastly let up on the sexual assault tales.
With Outlander Season 5 formally over, viewers could also be questioning when to anticipate the following season. As of proper now, there’s no official phrase but on when Season 6 will begin filming or when it’ll premiere on Starz. Extra to that time, Sam Heughan teased that the hiatus between seasons — aptly referred to as “Droughtlander” by followers of the present — could be even longer forward of Season 6.
