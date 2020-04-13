Why Outlander’s Surprise Character Return Proves Season 5 Is Back On Track

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the eighth episode of Outlander Season 5, referred to as “Well-known Final Phrases.”
Outlander aired its first episode because the heartbreaking dying of Murtagh with “Well-known Final Phrases,” and it featured the return of a long-lost character: Younger Ian. Jamie and Claire final noticed their nephew when he traded himself to the Mohawk for Roger since his mistake resulted in Roger being tortured by the Mohawk within the first place, and he appeared gone for good. His return in “Well-known Final Phrases” didn’t come with out some ghosts, however he’s again, and his return and this episode proved to me that Season 5 is again on monitor.
Outlander wasn’t essentially unhealthy within the first portion of Season 5, however in my thoughts, it bumped into the identical issues that pissed off me in Season 4: speeding by means of plot with out giving the story and characters time to breathe and really feel the impression of the plot. Within the earlier episode, Murtagh’s dying was a heartbreaker, and Outlander allowed the characters to really feel that heartbreak.
Admittedly, that episode did nonetheless finish on a cliffhanger a few main character’s attainable dying, however since Roger survived and Murtagh’s dying was dealt with in addition to something from again within the earlier seasons earlier than Outlander began churning by means of the supply materials at a livid tempo, I’ve no complaints. “Well-known Final Phrases” proved to me that the success of the earlier episode wasn’t essentially a fluke.
Most of “Well-known Final Phrases” handled Roger’s lingering trauma from coming terrifying near being hanged to dying, solely surviving as a result of he managed to squeeze a pair fingers beneath the rope earlier than the help was kicked out from below his legs. He was too traumatized to even converse for many of the hour, but it surely was the return of Younger Ian and their discipline journey to survey some land that proved Outlander can nonetheless be extra than simply plot.
Though the episode didn’t really make clear what occurred to traumatize Younger Ian, he was seemingly no higher off than Roger, together with his trauma merely expressing itself otherwise. Each males contemplated suicide in “Well-known Final Phrases,” with Younger Ian going as far as to start brewing the drink that might finish in his dying. When Roger ultimately started talking of their confrontation, Ian clarified that his spouse isn’t useless, however she’s nonetheless misplaced to him.
There’s nonetheless clearly numerous story to be instructed on the Younger Ian entrance, and the top of the episode proved that Roger taking the step of talking once more doesn’t imply he’ll be the identical man he was earlier than being hanged. There’s additionally loads of plot on the way in which, so those that choose plot to character improvement shouldn’t despair that the remainder of Outlander Season 5 shall be character research from begin to end.
Nonetheless, I’m very inspired by the hassle Outlander went to point out Roger’s trauma, Younger Ian’s struggling, and the way their ache impacts the individuals who love them. I wish to care about these characters, and episodes like “Well-known Final Phrases” remind me of why they’ve made me giggle, cry, and every thing in between on the present’s highest factors. Give the characters room to breathe and screentime to react and really feel, and Outlander is healthier.
See if Outlander continues its development of character improvement with the following new episode of Season 5, airing Sunday, April 19 at eight p.m. ET on Starz.
