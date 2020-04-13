Why Outlander’s Surprise Character Return Proves Season 5 Is Back On Track

Outlander aired its first episode because the heartbreaking dying of Murtagh with “Well-known Final Phrases,” and it featured the return of a long-lost character: Younger Ian. Jamie and Claire final noticed their nephew when he traded himself to the Mohawk for Roger since his mistake resulted in Roger being tortured by the Mohawk within the first place, and he appeared gone for good. His return in “Well-known Final Phrases” didn’t come with out some ghosts, however he’s again, and his return and this episode proved to me that Season 5 is again on monitor.